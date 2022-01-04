Former UNLV Basketball Player Dylan Gonzalez Accuses Trey Songz Of Rape

Photo: Getty Images

Former University of Nevada, Las Vegas basketball player Dylan Gonzalez has publicly accused Trey Songz of rape.

The basketball star posted the allegations Thursday night (December 30) in a straight forward message on Twitter. “Trey Songz is a rapist,” Gonzalez wrote. “Lord forgive me I Couldn’t hold that in another year. See you in 2022.”

This isn’t the first time the singer has been accused of sexual assault or misconduct.

In November, TMZ reported that Las Vegas authorities were investigating Trey Songz following allegations of sexual assault allegations, while he was in town to celebrate his 37th birthday. According to sources, the alleged assault took place at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Hotel after Trey and his friends returned from a nightclub.

In January 2021, Trey was involved in a number of legal situations including sexual assault allegations by two women.

Years ago, actress Keke Palmer accused Trey Songz of violating her while on the set of a music video. Now, Twitter is reminding social media about her warnings.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

The National Sexual Assault Hotline 1-800-656-4673

For more mental health resources, click HERE.

