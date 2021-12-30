Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Intimate Details About Her Alopecia Journey

Photo: Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith is known for graciously giving fans a glimpse into her life behind the movies — and this week was no different when she opened up about her journey with alopecia. The stunning star took to Instagram to show off her fresh face, while revealing a scar in the middle of her scalp, sharing:

“Now at this point, I can only laugh. Y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that. So it just showed up like that and this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide. So I thought I’d just share it so y’all are not asking any questions.”

The Red Table Talk host shared that she plans to embrace her scar and not let it stand it her way, writing in the caption:

“Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something. Me and this alopecia are going to be friends. period.”

This isn’t the first time Jada has spoken publicly about her alopecia diagnosis. In a 2018 episode of her Facebook Watch series, the star spoke of her condition, saying:

“It was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, oh my god, am I going bald?”

Fortunately, the star has learned to love her new hair era — so much so that she joined daughter Willow in shaving it all off, in honor of the actress’ 50th birthday.

Catch the actress co-starring in the latest installment of the Matrix, streaming now on HBO Max.