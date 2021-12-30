Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Intimate Details About Her Alopecia Journey

Digital Daily

Photo: Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith is known for graciously giving fans a glimpse into her life behind the movies — and this week was no different when she opened up about her journey with alopecia. The stunning star took to Instagram to show off her fresh face, while revealing a scar in the middle of her scalp, sharing:

“Now at this point, I can only laugh. Y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that. So it just showed up like that and this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide. So I thought I’d just share it so y’all are not asking any questions.”

The Red Table Talk host shared that she plans to embrace her scar and not let it stand it her way, writing in the caption:

“Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something. Me and this alopecia are going to be friends. period.”

This isn’t the first time Jada has spoken publicly about her alopecia diagnosis. In a 2018 episode of her Facebook Watch series, the star spoke of her condition, saying:

“It was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, oh my god, am I going bald?”

Fortunately, the star has learned to love her new hair era — so much so that she joined daughter Willow in shaving it all off, in honor of the actress’ 50th birthday.

Catch the actress co-starring in the latest installment of the Matrix, streaming now on HBO Max.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ix7TUGVYIo?feature=oembed]

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

