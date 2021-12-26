DeKalb to Host Flu and COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics

The DeKalb County Human Services Department is partnering with the DeKalb County Board of Health to host COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinics in DeKalb through the end of flu season.

Vaccines are administered by trained medical professionals. COVID-19 vaccinations are free and flu vaccinations are covered by Medicare, Medicaid and most private insurances.

Those who have insurance are asked to bring their insurance information and photo ID. An administration fee may be applied for Medicare, Medicaid and most private insurance. Participants will not receive a bill from the DeKalb County Board of Health or their insurance company for the administration fee.

Clinics for the month of December include the following:

Thursday, 16, South DeKalb Senior Center, 1931 Candler Rd., Decatur, Ga. 30034, 10 a.m.-noon

Thursday, 16, Lithonia Senior Center, 2484 Bruce St., Lithonia, Ga. 30058, 10 a.m.-noon

Friday, 17, Northlake-Barbara Loar Library, 3772 LaVista Rd., Tucker, Ga. 30084, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Monday, 20, North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Dr., Brookhaven, Ga. 30341, 10 a.m.-noon

The DeKalb Board of Health received Racial & Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH) funding from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention to support COVID-19 and flu vaccination efforts, of which $90,000 was awarded to the DeKalb Human Services Department. The REACH program is designed to reduce racial and ethnical health disparities in local communities. The Human Services Department will support outreach efforts to encourage minority seniors and other members of the community to get vaccinated against the flu.

To learn more about the vaccination clinics, contact the DeKalb Human Services Department at bdavis@dekalbcountyga.gov.