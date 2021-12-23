Lizzo Brings Glitter And Glam To The Holiday Season With Mrs. Grinch Look

Photo: Getty Images

Lizzo is ready for the holiday season — so much so that she blessed her 11.8 million fans with an impromptu, holiday themed photoshoot, dressed as Mrs. Grinch. The “Rumors” singer donned an oversized Whoville-style topper made from red tinsel, topped off with a big red bow, red stripe printed dress and candy cane inspired nails. In one photo, Lizzo gave full face and Grinch Green eyeshadow, captioning the stunning pic:

“YOU’RE A BAD B***H… MRS. GRINCH”

She followed it up with a full body moment, as she sat elegantly, balancing her tree topper, writing:

“ALL WRAPPED UP IN DESIGNER.. BROKE NIGGAS I DONT GOT TIME 4 —MRS. GRINCHHHHH.”

The Grammy Award winning star also shared a video clip of her merry look, simply captioned:

“IMA REAL ONE… I DONT FW THEM”

Lizzo’s festive look comes just days after the star celebrated making Barack Obama’s list of his favorite songs of the year, yet again. She shared the epic news via Instagram with a heartfelt message, writing:

“Whew! I needed this right now… Listen ya’ll— there’s amazing music that isn’t viral, that isn’t charting, that don’t have a TikTok trend. My music touches people— don’t believe me, ask Obama. Artists don’t be discouraged— make the music YOU love and believe in and the rest will follow! Thank you@barackobamafor putting me and@iamcardibon your “best of…” playlist”

Obama himself shared the epic playlist, sharing:

“I’ve always enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music, so it’s no surprise that I listened to a little bit of everything this year. I hope you find a new artist or song to add to your own playlist.”

The holiday spirit is spiriting.