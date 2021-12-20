Digital Daily

Trial Of Ex-Cop Who Shot Atatiana Jefferson Delayed Once Again

  • Black Information Network
The former Texas police officer charged with the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson will not stand trial for at least another six month, a judge ruled this week.

Defense attorneys for Aaron Dean earlier this month filed multiple motions in the trial which had already been delayed –– including yet another request to delay the trial proceedings further.

According to WFAA, Dean’s legal team argued that two “essential witnesses” would be unavailable in December to prepare for the case and would be –– due to scheduling conflicts –– unable participate in testimony at the schedule January 10, 2022 trial start date.

Judge David Hagerman granted the trial delay request Wednesday (December 15), noting that the proceedings might not begin now until May 16, 2022.

Jefferson was shot and killed in her own home on October 12, 2019 after Dean fired through a back window while the 28-year-old played video games with her nephew. A neighbor had called the non-emergency police hotline to request a wellness check after noticing the door of Jefferson’s door was ajar.

Dean faces murder charges for the shooting. An arrest warrant states Dean did not announce himself as a police officer at the time of the shooting.

On Thursday (December 16), civil rights attorney Lee Merritt tweeted that Amber Carr, Jefferson’s sister, was hospitalized and listed in critical condition due to a chronic heart condition.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available: 

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE

