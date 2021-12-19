Digital Daily

New Edition Announces 2022 Tour With Charlie Wilson And Jodeci

R&B lovers, prepare yourselves! New Edition is going on tour next year with Charlie Willson and special guest Jodeci.

On Friday (December 17), the legendary group announced “The Culture Tour” which is set to feature GAP Band front man, and fellow R&B group sensation on 30 stops across the country.

The tour is scheduled to begin February 16, 2022 in Columbia, Georgia and is being brought to fans by the Black Promoters Collective –– who is also delivering Maxwell‘s 2022 “Night” Tour.

New Edition, Charlie Wilson, and Jodeci are set to perform in New York, Los Angeles, and New Edition’s hometown of Boston. The tour will culminate with an April 10 date in Miami.

New Edition most recently took the stage last month at the “Battle of Boston” musical face-off during the American Music Awards.

The group, comprised of Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Michael Bivins, Johnny Gill, Ricky Bell, and Ralph Tresvant, battled it out against Boston’s own, New Kids On the Block, showing fans they still got it, performing some of their biggest hits, while hitting those iconic dance moves.

Fans are already showing excitement for the tour, taking to social media to say they’ve already secured their tickets.

Tickets to “The Culture Tour” can be found at New Edition’s official website.

