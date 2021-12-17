Megan Thee Stallion Inks Major New Deal With Netflix

Megan Thee Stallion is taking her talents to streaming!

The Grammy Award winning Hot Girl, and recent college graduate, recently struck a deal with Netflix to produce new series and other projects. According to reports, under the terms of the deal, Meg will create and executive produce new series and other projects for Netflix. Thee Stallion said in a statement about her upcoming Netflix venture:

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix. Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”

SO excited to announce we’re partnering with Grammy Award-winning musician, philanthropist, college graduate and entrepreneur Meg @TheeStallion! Meg will be exclusively producing new series and other projects for Netflix. pic.twitter.com/wMOwc5hDVJ — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) December 16, 2021

Netflix’s head of comedy Tracey Pakosta added why she feel the “Body” rapper is the best woman for the job, sharing:

“Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture. She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey.”

Megan has certainly been on a winning streak, to say the least. Earlier this month, the star graduated from Texas Southern University with a bachelor of science degree in health administration. That same week, she received the 18th Congressional District Humanitarian Award from Representative Sheila Jackson Lee. Lee shared her excitement for the three-time Grammy Award winner taking home the honor, tweeting:

“Congratulations to @theestallion, the 2021 18th Congressional District Hero Award honoree! You are not only a source of inspiration for our community and all of your Hotgirls, you are a humanitarian that cares deeply about your city! As you said today, I love to see women lead!”

Congrats, Meg!