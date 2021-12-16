Entertainment

Tyler Perry Involved In Car Accident After Leaving LA Airport

Tyler Perry was involved in a car accident in Los Angeles, California Wednesday night (December 15) minutes after leaving an airport. Thankfully, no injuries were reported from the crash, multiple outlets confirmed.
The media mogul was driving home through Sherman Oaks in his Bentley truck just after leaving the Burbank airport when a Honda Accord reportedly crossed three lanes of traffic. The maneuver caused Perry to slam into the other driver, who later admitted to causing the accident.

Photos of the accident circulated online, showing visible damage to the front of the movie studio-owner’s white Bentley truck.

No one went to the hospital after the accident, police told TMZ.

Law enforcement sources also confirmed with the media outlet that the incident wasn’t enough to make a public police report and that everything between the parties will be handled privately.

 

 
 
 
 
 
