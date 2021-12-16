Morehouse College v. Howard University – NYC HBCU Football Classic

Sports Eleven05 presents the HBCU New York Football Classic, a collegiate football game featuring teams from HBCU’s (Historically Black Colleges and Universities). The game will be held annually, starting September 2022 at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey. This new sports tradition kicks off with Howard University and Morehouse College renewing their historic rivalry between two premier institutions rich in heritage and tradition, on and off the field. The inaugural game is Sept. 17, 2022, at 3:00 p.m.

Football fans, alumni and students along the east coast can reunite each year to enjoy the pageantry, excitement and camaraderie associated with the HBCU football experience. The game is certainly the highlight of the weekend, but also included are several ancillary events, such as the Alumni Mixer, Scholarship Gala, Pep Rally and Step Show, Pre-Game Show, and of course, The Fan Festival Tailgating.

Tickets for the inaugural HBCU New York Football Classic went on sale November 1, 2021, at all Ticketmaster locations, and at MetLife Stadium ticket outlets. Tickets will be available for sale at the Morehouse College Bookstore and Howard University Box Office at a later date. Seats are priced from $25 to $50. Additional information on tickets and HBCU NYFC Events can be found on the Classic’s website at www.hbcunyfc.com