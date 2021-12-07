Aspiring Neurosurgeon Stuns Twitter With Black Fetus Medical Illustration

Photo: Getty Images

A Black aspiring neurosurgeon is working to expand diversity in medicine –– beginning with the illustrations found in medical textbooks.

Chidiebere Ibe, a medical student at the Kyiv Medical University in Ukraine, shook up the internet after showing off his skills depicting a Black fetus in the womb of a Black pregnant person.

“I’m black and black is beautiful! Diversity in Medical Illustration More of this should be encouraged,” Ibe tweeted last month, posting a now-viral photo of his work.

Twitter reacted, astonished by Ibe’s drawing and that representation of this kind is scare particularly in textbooks and in medical settings.

“I’ve literally never seen a black [fetus] illustrated, ever,” one Twitter user, @Liyahsworld_xo tweeted over the weekend.

I’ve literally never seen a black foetus illustrated, ever. This is amazing @ebereillustrate pic.twitter.com/u8aMJ41BZY — Aliyah✨ (@Liyahsworld_xo) December 2, 2021

Being included in medical textbooks, drawn as human, is no small thing. Ibe’s work, as many Twitter users have echoed online, is helping to undo the impact of medical racism deeply embedded into the very notion of our humanity.

From Henrietta Lacks, to the Tuskegee study, to the current crisis of Black maternal mortality, medical racism has had a wide-reaching, generational impact on the healthcare Black people receive and experience.

It’s wild the things we don’t even realize we don’t have because of racism. I never even thought about the fact I never saw a Black fetus illustrated & now that I’m seeing it, my mind is really blown that I never saw one before today. https://t.co/KMoYjWyIjK — Sound Ancestors (@KShakur2U) December 3, 2021

This is the first time I’ve seen a black fetus illustrated as well. It’s little things like these that white people take for granted. White people get to be a human. Black people are still “human” but otherized. https://t.co/24tmbbeIUz — Professor Flowers (@LuaBorealis) December 3, 2021

