Atlanta Mayoral Results Discussion with Mark Hayes & Dr. Maurice Hobbs

With the race to become the 61st Mayor of Atlanta now decided. We wanted to know what’s ahead for Mayor-Elect Andre Dickens. So we sat down with Georgia State Professor and Historian Dr. Maurice Hobbs to find out exactly what awaits the homegrown product. Our conversation includes what the Mayor-elect can learn from the lineage of Atlanta Mayors still in Atlanta who are supporting him and willing to aid in his success.

“This is a dream come true, and I’m thankful to the Atlanta voters for what they did yesterday. I’m excited to become the mayor of Atlanta.” Dickens told an Atlanta television station just after the election. He also says he believes his work ethic is what pushed him over the top, but as Dr. Hobson explains to us, the hard work of being the 61st Mayor of the great city of Atlanta is yet to come.