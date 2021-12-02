Stacey Abrams gets back in the ring for Georgia Governor

Voting rights crusader Stacey Abrams announced her intention to run for Governor of Georgia in the 2022 mid-term elections.

In the four years since she ran and lost to current governor Brian Kemp, Abrams shined the light on voter suppression around the nation and is credited with helping to register more than 1 million new voters.

“I’m running for Governor because opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background or access to power,” Abrams, who previously served as a Georgia state representative for a decade, wrote in a tweet that was accompanied by a moving video detailing what she has been doing in the pandemic and since she lost the 2018 election to Brian Kemp.

“In the end, we are one Georgia,” Abrams says in the video before adding: “My job is to put my head down and keep working for one Georgia.”

She concluded the video by saying, “Now, it’s time to get the job done.”

Shortly after Abrams’ announcement, liberal political group People For the American Way offered its endorsement of her candidacy.

“Stacey Abrams’ decision to run for Governor of Georgia in 2022 is great news for the people of her state and for America. Stacey has been a leader and a fighter for justice and civil rights throughout the decades I have known her,” People For the American Way President Ben Jealous said in a statement emailed to NewsOne. “She is a person of profound integrity, empathy, courage and intellect who as governor will work tirelessly to ensure all Georgians have access to the opportunity to succeed and to live healthy and fulfilling lives. It is an honor to endorse her for this office, and People For the American Way looks forward to supporting her in any way we can on her path to victory.”

If Abrams wins the Democratic primary, she will get a rematch against Kemp who during his time in office as governor and Secretary of State has pushed for harder voter suppression.