Kyle Rittenhouse Says He’s A Black Lives Matter Supporter

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old who was acquitted of killing two men during a protest against police brutally last year is now claiming he supports Black Lives Matter.

“I’m not a racist person; I support the BLM movement, I support peacefully demonstrating,” Rittenhouse told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson in a clip of an interview set to air Monday (November 22).

“And I believe there needs to be change,” he added. “I believe there’s a lot of prosecutorial misconduct, not just in my case, but in other cases. And it’s just amazing to see how much a prosecutor can take advantage of somebody.”

A jury found Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges stemming from the August 2020 fatal shooting of two men during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where a Black man, Jacob Blake Jr., was shot seven times by a police officer.

Rittenhouse’s legal team maintained he was defending himself and local businesses when he opened fire on the demonstrators.

“I told everybody there, ‘I had to do it. I was just attacked.’ I was dizzy, I was vomiting, I couldn’t breathe,” Rittenhouse told Carlson.

“This case has nothing to do with race. It never had anything to do with race. It had to do with the right to self-defense,” he said.

Before his trial, conservatives rallied together to raise the $2 million for Rittenhouse’s bond, many of whom have praised his actions and his acquittal.

At the time of his release from jail on bond, state prosecutors filed a motion to prohibit Rittenhouse from hanging out with conservatives after he was photographed flashing the hand sign associated with white supremacist groups.

Prosecutors also said he was seen consuming alcohol and hanging with a group of men who sang the Proud Boys anthem.

Rittenhouse’s lawyer denies that his client has ever been in a white supremacist group.

