Ye Admits He ‘Embarrassed’ Kim Kardashian With Presidential Run

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, sparked conversation during the holiday weekend with a lengthy Instagram post entitled, “Thanksgiving Prayer.” Throughout the five-minute video, the Chicago native attempts to apologize for several transgressions that he feels have impacted his marriage lately. Among the many topics that Ye speaks about is his 2020 presidential campaign. Reflecting on his impromptu White House bid, he feels that he “embarrassed” Kim Kardashian and his family with the way he conducted himself.

“Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family. I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood’s political stance, and that was hard for our marriage,” Ye said.

“Then I ran for president without proper preparation and no allies on either side. I embarrassed my wife in the way that I presented information about our family during the one and—thank God—only press conference. All my dad had to say afterward was, ‘Write you speech next time, son.'”

The Grammy-winning artist’s video is not limited to discussing his marriage. He also opens up about his bouts with alcoholism and manic disorder. Not to be forgotten, he also explains that his “temper” and “ego” have negatively impacted his life as of late.

“Ego. My ego has a tendency to go past the threshold of being motivating and entertaining to just being overbearing, there are ways to show confidence without arrogance. Temper. Now I know, none of y’all would ever picture this but sometimes I scream. And that screaming might have helped me tell off everyone who doubted me in music but that screaming did not help me keep my family together,” he said.

“I’ve let people use me. I’ve had giant entourages. People around me just to make me feel good about myself. I’ve had to learn that I have to take accountability. We always judge and tell other people what they should do, but we can only take accountability for ourselves and our children. This Thanksgiving, I’m thankful for the family that my wife has given me.”

Ye’s “Thanksgiving Prayer” comes at an interesting time in his life and career. Musically, he earned several Grammy nominations on Tuesday and planned a charity concert with Drake. Personally, it appears that his wife, Kim Kardashian, is seeking a divorce and has begun dating comedian Pete Davidson. At this time, she has not commented on Ye’s recent Instagram post.