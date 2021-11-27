Jennifer Hudson Joins Street Performer For An Impromptu Show On The Beach

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson has always been living proof that dreams come true — and on Monday, she made one fan’s dream a shocking reality. The Oscar Award winning singer was taking a casual stroll on the beach in Los Angeles when she heard a street performing singing while playing his guitar. When the L.A. based performer, real name Cameron Rowland, announced that his last song of the day would be “Hallelujah”, Jennifer wasted no time joining him in performing the Leonard Cohen hit.

Rowland shared the special moment on TikTok, writing:

“I cannot believe this. Jennifer freaking Hudson came up to me while I was singing on the street and she sang with me… dream come true.”

Jennifer Hudson was so blown away by the special moment that she took to Instagram to share it with her 3.3 million followers, writing:

“I was taking a walk on the beach and heard some beautiful music so I had to stop and listen. When the artist announced his last song would be Hallelujah , I couldn’t help but join him ! Yal know that’s my favorite song ! I am so inspired by people doing what they love. He is such a talent. Go follow him Team JHud !!@__camerondavid__.”

The heartwarming moment comes on the heels of the “Respect” star gracing the cover of the Hollywood Reporter with fellow A-List women, and being honored with the chairman’s award at the Palm Springs International Film Awards.

Festival chairman Harold Matzner said in a statement:

“In ‘Respect,’ Jennifer Hudson brings to life Aretha Franklin’s rise from childhood gospel singer to international star. Hudson transforms into the Queen of Soul singing her heart out in this legendary performance. It is our honor to recognize Jennifer Hudson’s phenomenal acting and singing talents with the Chairman’s Award.”

Just one award shy of reaching EGOT status, and Jennifer Hudson shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.