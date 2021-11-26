Rihanna Joins The Billionaire Club Again, This Time For Music

The iconic 2011 video isn’t the only Rihanna and Calvin Harris track to score a billion views. Harris’s “This Is What You Came For” featuring Rihanna currently has 2.5 billion YouTube views. Plus, the singer’s Eminem assisted record “Love The Way You Lie” has 2.3 billion plays on YouTube, while her 2012 record “Diamonds” has garnered 1.8 billion views.

Billion seems to be the word for the “Work” singer this year. Back in August, Forbes revealed that the Savage X Fenty creator is now worth $1.7 billion — second only to Oprah as the wealthiest female entertainer. She spoke out about her new financial status during an interview with the New York Times, sharing:

“It’s tricky because it’s hard to even accept that’s where you’re at because I know where I’ve come from. At the same time, it feels good to be able to inspire young women and boys, who like me, come from humble beginnings, who come from parents who are immigrants or who are immigrants themselves, to be able to do this. You know, it was real weird getting congratulations texts from people for money… I never got congratulated for money before. That s*** is crazy.”

Congrats Rih Rih, you deserve it.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lWA2pjMjpBs?feature=oembed]