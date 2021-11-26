Joy Reid, Lance Gross, Ledisi, And More Join The Divine Nine

Photo: Getty Images

The National Pan-Hellenic Council, better known as the Divine Nine just welcomed some new members!

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. recently announced the induction of its newest honorary members, who were brought into the organization during its 55th National Convention. Among the inductees are MSNBC News Host Joy Reid, CNN’s Abby Phillip, R&B singer Ledisi, former Navy Admiral Michelle J. Howard, Ambassador Attallah Shabbaz, daughter of El-Hajj Malik El Shabazz ––also known as Malcolm X, and Collette V. Smith, the first Black female coach in the NFL.

“Honorary member ship is the highest honor extended to women who have made significant contributions to society while excelling into their chosen fields,” the sorority wrote on Instagram. “It is with joy that we welcome these exemplary women into our beloved sisterhood!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delta Sigma Theta – Official (@dstinc1913)

Actor Lance Gross also shared that he was recently inducted into Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. The Howard University graduate, writing on Instagram, “Long time Komin'” announcing his new membership.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lancegross (@lancegross)

Last month, activist Tamika Mallory was inducted into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and pinned by Glenda Glover, the sorority’s international president.

Earlier this year, the sorority welcomed a host of new honorary members including actress Tracee Ellis Ross, Good Morning America host Robin Roberts, Oscar Award-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter, history-making business woman Ursula M. Burns, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Alice Walker, WNBA Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie, Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award winner Cynthia Erivo, and renown TV producer Debra Martin Chase.

Congratulations to all of the new members!

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.