Digital Daily

Testimony In The Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Is Over, What’s Next?

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Testimony in the trial of the three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery in broad daylight last February officially concluded Thursday afternoon (November 18).

After a slow and admittedly discriminatory jury selection process, state prosecutors and lawyers for the three men –– Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William Bryan, Jr. –– accused of chasing and shooting Arbery took 10 days to lay out their cases.

A total of 20 witnesses were called to the stand, including Travis, who fired the fatal shots on Arbery February 23, 2020 in a Brunswick, Georgia neighborhood. While under cross examination, Travis admitted that Arbery had not brandished any weapon, reached for anything, and, was “just running,” backtracking on his previous statement that Ahmaud had reached for the shotgun and he fired in “self-defense.”

The men –– all of whom have pleaded not guilty –– said they were attempting to put Arbery under “citizen’s arrest” using a Civil War-era state law, that has since been repealed.

On Friday (November 19), Lee Merritt, an attorney representing Wanda Cooper-Jones, Ahmaud’s mother, said William Bryan’s attorney sought a plea deal with prosecutors but was denied.

Photo: Getty Images

The Witnesses

In addition to Travis McMichael, the court heard from Larry English Jr., the owner of the home that Arbery and others were seen walking around that day. The home was under construction at the time of Arbery’s killing.

English testified that while he called 911 on people being at the site months prior, he did not ask the McMichael’s to protect it.

Other witnesses who took the stand include: several women from the neighborhood who testified about crime in the area, and the medical examiner who said Ahmaud was dead “before he hit the ground.”

What’s Next?

Closing arguments are set to begin in this trial on Monday (November 22), followed by jury instructions and deliberation.

The defense has filed several motions for a mistrial –– all of which have been denied so far –– but the official paperwork process of all the court proceedings, including the motions and any other plea deals will also continue.

The jury will then be left to deliberate following instructions of the judge and in accordance to state law.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web