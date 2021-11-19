Black Homeowner Threatened Over ‘Negro Santa’ Yard Decoration

Photo: Getty Images

The holiday tradition of sending letters to Santa was reversed for one Black homeowner who said he received a threatening note from Saint Nick.

“Please remove your negro Santa yard decoration. You should not try to deceive children into believing that I am a negro,” the note Little Rock, Arkansas homeowner Chris Kennedy received reads.

“I am a caucasian (white man, to you) and have been for the past 600 years. Your being jealous of my race is no excuse for your dishonesty. Besides that, you are making yourself the laughing stock of the neighborhood.”

It goes on, “Obviously, your values are not that of the Lakewood area and maybe you should move to a neighborhood out east with the rest of your racist kind. Yours truly, Santa Claus.”

The note came last year at the holidays, and made Kennedy hesitate put out inflatable yard decorations this year, but, the family man told KFOR News 4 it’s not going to shut down the holiday fun for his family or the community.

“The display is always about my daughter and what she wants,” Kennedy told the outlet. “She wants to decorate right now and we haven’t done it yet just because of time, circumstances with work, and honestly a bit of the backlash from last year…” he said.

Kennedy is also planning to dress up as Santa this year and will star in the North Little Rock annual Northern Lights Festival.

“I know there are little kids out there that look like me, that will get to see a Santa that looks like them and that’s what brings me the most joy,” he said.

