Lizzo and Oprah Are Bestie Goals As They Belt Out Adele Songs In Viral Clip

Photo: Getty Images

Lizzo and Oprah are pretty much besties after the weekend.

Both the songstress and the media mogul were front and center at Adele‘s Adele One Night Only special on Sunday night, and didn’t miss the opportunity to sing along to the music star’s popular ballads. During the elegant ceremony, Adele jokingly called out Lizzo, whom she saw singing along in the audience, saying:

“You think you can outshine me, babes?”

But Lizzo’s sing-along energy didn’t stop there. On Monday, Oprah posted a video of herself and the “Rumors” singer belting along to Adele’s 2015 hit “Hello.” The legendary host tweeted:

“.@adele had us at hello! @lizzo what concert are we going to next?! #AdeleOneNightOnly,”

Adele’s One Night Only special took place at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles where she performed several of her number hits, including her award winning 2011 single “Someone Like You” in front of an A-list crowd. During special, which was the first time the singer’s son got to see her perform, she sat down with Oprah to dish on many of the things fans have been waiting to know about during her hiatus — including her divorce from Simon Kinecki. She told Oprah:

“I think Simon probably saved my life, to be honest with you. He came at such a moment, where the stability that him and Angelo have given me, no one else would have ever been able to give me like. Especially at that time in my life, I was so young, and I just I think I would have got a bit lost in all of it. Even now I trust him with my life,” she concluded. “He and Angelo were angels that were sent to me, that’s how I feel.”

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnEpDJITrGo?feature=oembed]

Adele’s highly anticipated fourth studio album 30 is set to be released on November 19th. Check out the epic Lizzo, Oprah bestie moment above.