Jashyah Moore Found Safe In New York City After Being Missing For A Month

Photo: Essex County City Hall

Jashyah Moore, a 14-year-old Black girl from East Orange, New Jersey was found safe Thursday (November 11) after being missing for more than a month.

According to reports, Jashyah was found in New York City, though officials have not yet released details of how she was found or her disappearance.

The teen’s mother publicly pleaded for help two weeks after after Jashyah vanished from a visit to a nearby corner store on October 14. Now, Jashyah’s family is “grateful” she was found safe.

“The family and our community is grateful she is safe and alive. We are thankful to everybody who put in the work to help find her,” a spokesperson for the Moore family said in a statement, per NBC 4 New York.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aN42paf8HEE?feature=oembed]

Officials said that Jashyah is “being provided all appropriate services” and would be brought back home to New Jersey soon after she was found.

More details about Jashyah’s case are reportedly on the way via a press conference scheduled for Friday (November 12). We’ll update this story as soon as additional details are made available.

For more information and resources about missing Black people, please click here.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.