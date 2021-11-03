Andre Dickens, Felicia Moore advance to runoff in Atlanta mayoral race

The crowded field of 14 candidates vying to replace outgoing Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been narrowed considerably. As predicted leading contenders Felicia Moore, Kasim Reed and Andre Dickens moved ahead of the pack in early voting.

With 100 percent of precinct votes tallied City Council President Felicia Moore and City Councilman Andre Dickens have secured their places in the Nov. 30 runoff race for 61st mayor of Atlanta. According to the latest election results Dickens beat Reed by 576 votes.

Results for mayor of Atlanta:

180 of 180 precincts – 100 percent

Felicia Moore, NPD 39,202 – 41 percent – Advances to runoff election

Andre Dickens, NPD 22,117 – 23 percent

Kasim Reed, NPD 21,541 – 22 percent

Sharon Gay, NPD 6,578 – 7 percent

Antonio Brown, NPD 4,544 – 5 percent

Kenny Hill, NPD 538 – 1 percent

Rebecca King, NPD 372 – 0 percent

Mark Hammad, NPD 343 – 0 percent

Kirsten Dunn, NPD 267 – 0 percent

Walter Reeves, NPD 162 – 0 percent

Glenn Wrightson, NPD 150 – 0 percent

Richard Wright, NPD 138 – 0 percent

Nolan English, NPD 98 – 0 percent

Roosevelt Searles, NPD 72 – 0 percent

Fulton County elections officials said voting was light but steady across the county.

ADW will continue to update all municipal races as final results become available.