Atlanta News Anchor Jovita Moore Dies at 53

Atlanta news anchor Jovita Moore succumbed to an aggressive form of terminal brain cancer on Thursday, Oct. 28 that took the life of the popular new personality. Moore, 53, a highly respected journalist and longtime mainstay of Atlanta’s WSB-TV, seven months after being diagnosed with an incurable and aggressive form of brain cancer.

Moore, “passed peacefully” as “as she wanted,” in her home surrounded by loved ones, with her family by her side, her co-anchor at WSB-TV, Justin Farmer shared on Friday morning.

She is survived by her children Shelby, Joshua and Lauren, and her mother Yvonne.

In April of 2021, doctors discovered and two tumors on her brain after Moore reported symptoms disorientation and fainting spells.

“I was concerned about why, all of a sudden, I was forgetful, and disoriented. Just not feeling myself, and feeling like I was in a fog,” she said in April.

Moore was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer that can affect the brain or spinal cord. Although she Moore underwent surgery in July of this year as well as radiation and chemotherapy to slow down the cancer’s progress, doctors determined that the condition was fatal and her life would be cut tragically short.

In July, Moore released a message over the air saying in part, “this journey for me started with an unusual headache, so if something’s not right with you, I urge you to please get yourself checked.”

Voting rights activist and former Georgia representative Stacey Abrams shared her sadness at Moore’s passing.

“Today, we mourn the passing of @jovitamoore, who used her voice and platform to highlight important issues impacting Atlantans for more than 20 years,” Abrams tweeted. “May God bless her family, loved ones, and @wsbtv colleagues in their time of grief.”

Moore was a New York City native who earned her master’s degree in broadcast journalism from Columbia University and worked at stations in Memphis and Arkansas before starting at WSB-TV in 1998. There, she reported on everything from former President Barack Obama’s historic inauguration to her experience getting surgery for fibroids.