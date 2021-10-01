Twitter Reacts To R. Kelly Verdict

Photo: Getty Images

This afternoon, Robert Sylvester Kelly was convicted of racketeering and violating the Mann Act eight times. As a result, Kelly faces up to 100 years in prison for the various crimes he has been convicted of. Shortly after the verdict was read, several of the attorneys representing the survivors that Kelly has harmed delivered statements to the press.

“Today’s guilty verdict forever brands R. Kelly as a predator who used his fame and fortune to prey on the young and vulnerable,” acting U.S. Attorney Jacquelyn Kasulis said in a press conference on September 27.

“No one deserves what they experienced at his hands or the threats and harassment they faced in telling the truth about what happened to them,” Kasulis added.

Not only did attorneys did weigh in on Kelly’s verdict, but many public figures did as well.

“R. Kelly survivors have endured so much and this verdict won’t end the pain but it does matter,” former New York mayoral candidate Maya Wiley tweeted.

“Finally. R Kelly [was] found guilty of racketeering, ‘of being the ringleader of a decades-long scheme to recruit women and underage girls for sex,'” Oscars So White Creator April Reign added.

BREAKING: R. Kelly has been found guilty* *This tweet should be 20 years old pic.twitter.com/IozMJps99E — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) September 27, 2021

Grateful to the survivors. The ones who talked and the ones who didn’t. #RKelly — dream hampton (@dreamhampton) September 27, 2021

BREAKING: R. KELLY FOUND GUILTY ON ALL SEX TRAFFICKING AND RACKETEERING CHARGES! #MuteRKelly — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) September 27, 2021

This song is irrelevant now and entirely wrong.https://t.co/xYyEyqpl9x — Marcus K. Dowling (@marcuskdowling) September 27, 2021

Kelly will remain in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York as he awaits sentencing. In the near future, the Chicago native will also be tried on federal child pornography and obstruction of justice charges in Illinois. Not to mention, he faces charges of sexual violence at the state level in Illinois as well.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE.

