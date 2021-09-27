Minnesota Becomes First State To Build A Task Force For Missing Black Girls

There are 64K+ Black women & girls missing in the U.S. BW & girls are overrepresented in missing person cases, receive less media attention, & their cases remain open 4X longer than others. We are overdue for a community response. Proud my bill became law & ready to get to work. pic.twitter.com/TtzytEIp6S — Ruth Richardson (@RuthForHouse) September 21, 2021

Minnesota has laid a blueprint that other states can follow in the near future because searching for missing and murdered Black and brown girls is not an issue that solely exists in one state. In the past, Richardson has pointed out that the homicide rate for Black women and girls is twice the national average. Moreover, she has pointed out that the homicide rate for Black women in the state of Minnesota is 2.7 times higher than that for white women.

“We have to consider root causes of historical trauma, systemic racism, sexism, sexual objectification of Black women and girls, and the vulnerabilities that poverty, homelessness, child welfare disparities, domestic violence, sex trafficking and fear of law enforcement create,” Richardson said in February, according to the Associated Press.

With the support of her fellow state lawmakers, Richardson and her colleagues can continue the important work of protecting Black women and girls.

“We are overdue for a community response,” Rep. Richardson tweeted.

“[I am] proud my bill became law and [I am] ready to get to work.”

