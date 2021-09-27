FBI Launch Investigation Into Cops Who Let Dog Bite A Black Man

Cell phone video captured by a bystander shows the dog biting the man’s foot as he yells in pain. His hands are on the police car when the dog is released. The footage shows the dog continuously biting the man for about 30 seconds.

FBI investigating Missouri cops who let dog bite Black man https://t.co/x0FiC7OIf5 — KMOV (@KMOV) September 26, 2021

The officer in control of the dog’s leash then gets the animal up, the man attempts to stand but stumbles, causing the dog to lunge at him again, this time biting one of his legs. The biting continues for another 30 seconds.

According to reports, the man was taken to a hospital to receive treatment and was later released. He was not charged with any crimes.

Protesters gathered outside the police department demanding the termination and prosecution of the officers involved.

“We were outraged by the vile and despicable behavior of the Woodson Terrace police officers,” local activist Zaki Baruti told the Post-Dispatch, comparing the cellphone video to the use of dogs on protesters during the 1960s.

Rev. Darryl Gray, another activist, said the police officers’ actions were “reprehensible and inexcusable.”

