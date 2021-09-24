Natalyn Archibong Picks Up Coveted Emily’s List Endorsement

Today, Councilmember Natalyn Archibong was endorsed by EMILY’s List, the nation’s largest organization supporting pro-choice women for political office, in her campaign for Atlanta City Council President.

“EMILY’s List is thrilled to endorse Natalyn Archibong for Atlanta City Council president,” said Sarah Curmi, vice president of state and local campaigns at EMILY’s List. “Councilwoman Archibong has earned the nickname “Battlin’ Natalyn” by fighting for her constituents for over 20 years. She is the only candidate in the Council president’s race who has ever served on the City Council and will be ready to fight for Atlanta on day one.”

Archibong recently made headlines by being one of the sole no votes on developing the police training facility on the site of the historic Atlanta Prison farm citing lack of public engagement, environmental concerns, and procedural unfairness.

“I reluctantly, but proudly, voted no on the lease agreement. It is my hope that APF and my fellow councilmembers do not forget that the “we the people” part of our government matters. Robust public engagement in any public project, must be a prerequisite for any matter that comes before the Council,” said Archibong in a statement.

A twenty-year veteran on the Atlanta City Council representing District 5, Archibong is running for Council President to make Atlanta safe and strong. In this higher office, Archibong will continue being a fierce advocate for affordable housing initiatives; securing funding for green-space and infrastructure upgrades; and improving public safety by strengthening the relationship between community and police.