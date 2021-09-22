MCDONALD’S GOLDEN GRANTS PROGRAM IS BACK FOR THE FOURTH YEAR IN A ROW

Atlanta McDonald’s is Awarding $40K in Grants to Benefit Local K-12 Students Across 33 Counties

It’s that time of year again! Starting today, educators and individuals who represent programs and organizations that fuel the imagination, education and growth of students can apply for a Greater Atlanta McDonald’s Golden Grant. This unique grant program is in its fourth year and is funded 100 percent by the local McDonald’s Owner/Operators who serve the Greater Atlanta community. In the past two years, the program has awarded $120,000 in grants to 27 different organizations across the Greater Atlanta Area and has positively impacted the lives of more than 50,000 students.

This year, twelve Golden Grants will be awarded in the following quantities and amounts based on creativity, innovation, need, and hands-on application of projects:

• One – $20,000 grant

• One – $10,000 grant

• Ten – $1,000 grants

“Schools and educators make such an incredible impact on our community’s future leaders each and every day,” said Jeffrey Heidrick, a local McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “In its fourth year, we’re excited to continue to fund the Golden Grants program as we recognize the importance of education and contributing to communities throughout Greater Atlanta. It is truly an honor and a privilege to see how the recipients use the funds to change the lives of their students.”

Activities that qualify for a Golden Grant include arts and crafts programs, education initiatives, mentorship and empowerment programs, after-school programs, community service outreach, and sports programs. Activities and programs must be executed by Dec. 31, 2021 in one of the 33 Greater Atlanta counties listed on GoldenGrantsATL.com.

“The Paulding County School District’s Homeless Education Program was the recipient of the McDonald’s Golden Grants award on February 19, 2020. The $20,000 in funds that the program received through the Golden Grant provided crucial support for our students experiencing homelessness,” said Dyan Earnhart, Homeless Education Liaison. “We were able to provide needed school supplies, non-perishable food items for the Weekend Food Backpack program, student transportation to and from school, as well as covering the cost of fees associated with graduation. The impact this has had on our program is beyond measure, and we will forever be grateful for the opportunities it has afforded our students living in a transitional housing situation.”

Eligible Atlantans are invited to enter once at GoldenGrantsATL.com and can visit the website for the official rules. The deadline to enter is Nov. 19, 2021, and grant recipients will be announced in February 2022. Previous winners are welcome to apply!

For more information about Golden Grants, visit GoldenGrantsATL.com.

The Greater Atlanta McDonald’s Operators Association includes more than 50 owner/operators and operations managers, representing more than 270 restaurants in the 45 county Greater Atlanta area. Recently, McDonald’s is transforming convenience and evolving its customer experience through mobile order and payment, curbside pick-up and McDelivery available through Uber Eats, Doordash and Postmates at participating restaurants. Consumers can download the McDonald’s App for promotions and deals from the restaurants in this area.