Atlanta Dream Offers Discounts for Final Games

ATLANTA DREAM OFFERING FAN APPRECIATION DISCOUNTS FOR REMAINING GAMES OF THE SEASON

Single-Game Tickets and Court-Side Seats Available for 15% Off and No Fees;

Plus 20% Off Merchandise

The Atlanta Dream is celebrating the Atlanta community with a fan appreciation ticket sale and merchandise discount for the remaining home games of the season. Single-game tickets and court-side seats at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park – now operating at full capacity – are being offered at a 15% discount with no fees by visiting here. Merchandise can also be purchased for 20% off. Fans interested in purchasing first-row seats should call 877-977-7729.

The last two home games on Tuesday, Sept. 14 and Thursday, Sept. 16 will also be the team’s final two Atlanta Dream Food Drives – in partnership with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and benefiting Free99Fridge. On Sept. 16, the Dream players will also don their Nike Rebel Edition jerseys for the team’s final “ATL Days” and the first 1,500 in attendance will receive a free Rebel rally towel.

Highlights of the remaining home game schedule include:

Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. vs. the Indiana Fever and All-Star veterans Danielle Robinson and Jantel Lavender (NBATV, Bally Sports SE-ATL Fever.WNBA.com)

Thursday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. vs. the Los Angeles Sparks and six-time WNBA All Star and 2016 league most valuable player Nneka Ogwumike (Amazon Prime, Bally Sports SE-ATL)

All fans in attendance will be required to wear masks in Gateway Center Arena at all times, except when eating or drinking. For more information on the Atlanta Dream’s 2021 Game Day Policies, please click here.

Dream fans are encouraged to learn more about the team’s #DoItForTheDream campaign – a powerful, inspirational call-to-action toward the dream of equity, inclusion and positive change – by engaging in online conversation and tagging @atlantadream on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

