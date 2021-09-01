Former RHOA Star Nene Leakes Says Husband Gregg is Dying

Reality TV celebrity NeNe Leakes broke the news recently that her husband Gregg Leakes is “transitioning to the other side,” Black Enterprise reported.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) alum revealed that her husband’s health condition was bleak, according to the article, during an emotional moment at her Atlanta lounge, The Linnethia.

“I hope you guys are enjoying the lounge tonight,” Leakes said in her speech at the lounge. “Please, I’m asking everybody in this lounge. I had no idea that I was going to walk in here and make this announcement. But I want to say this to you. I want to be at peace. When you see me and you see my son, give us a lot of love, okay? My husband is transitioning to the other side. I’m not in the mood to say, ‘Happy Birthday’ to you. You don’t know what we’re dealing with right now.”

The Leakes got married in 1997 after dating for some time, and in 2011, the couple filed for divorce. Their very public romance was rekindled during an on-air ceremony in 2013.

Throughout her RHOA stint, Leakes talked about her husband’s health struggles.

“Thank you to all of you guys that have been showing me a lot of love and support as of late. I feel you, I hear you. I have been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation. There has been a lot of emotion flying on both sides,” Nene said during the event. “It has been hard, and I have made the very hard and difficult decision to not be a part of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13.”

Severl years ago, Gregg Leakes faced a colon cancer diagnosis. He received medical treatment and was recovering but in June, Nene Leakes told her fans that cancer came back and her husband is still “fighting for his life.”

