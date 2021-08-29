Our Daily Bread Ministries debuts WHERE YA FROM?, a weekly podcast that explores faith and culture with thought leaders from the greater Christian community.

Our Daily Bread Ministries announced today the launch of WHERE YA FROM?, a weekly podcast from Our Daily Bread Media. Hosted by Rasool Berry, Director of Partnerships & Content

Development at Our Daily Bread Ministries, WHERE YA FROM? explores the intersection of faith and culture with some of the foremost thought leaders in the Christian community. Season One begins on September 3, 2021 and features guests including, Lecrae, Kierra Sheard Kelly, Andy Crouch, Lisa Fields, Dr. A.R. Bernard, Dr. Alma ZaragozaPetty, Ambassador Sujay Johnson Cook, Daniel Hill, Ekemini Uwan, and many more. Episodes will be released on Tuesdays at www.whereyafrom.org and popular podcast streaming platforms, i.e. Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google

Podcasts, and more.

“The goal of WHERE YA FROM? is to highlight the real-life journeys—the origin stories— of dynamic influencers whose contributions—at the intersection of faith and culture—will inspire listeners to faithfully engage in conversation. The polarization in our current social

climate has made conversation with those different from us something we need to rediscover. This podcast models how to build a bridge of understanding at the crosssections of race, ethnicity, and culture, by demonstrating how a curious faith can create

deeper compassion and conviction,” said Rasool Berry.

Daniel Ryan Day, director of podcasting at Our Daily Bread Ministries, explains the inspiration behind the show: “When we hear someone’s story, it changes how we see them. And even if we still disagree with some of their conclusions, we discover respect and a little more humility along the way. Real conversations, where we search the past, as well as our hearts, are rare but necessary. We hope that WHERE YA FROM? will inspire others to listen first and then share their origin story with others, making room for greater understanding and human connection.”

The first episode of WHERE YA FROM? features the origin story of Lisa Fields, founder of Jude 3 Project. Hear Lisa Fields discuss Black Apologetics and why it is her mission to help the Black Christian community know what they believe, why they believe, and how to defend their faith in their everyday lives. The episode will debut on all popular podcast streaming platforms on September 3, 2021.

Our Daily Bread Ministries is a non-denominational, non-profit organization whose focus for more than 80 years is to make the Bible accessible and understandable to people around the world. The organization creates print and digital content and distributes more than 60 million resources

annually in more than 150 countries.

Website: https://www.whereyafrom.org/

Instagram: @whereyafrompodcast