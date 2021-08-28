Atlanta Braves Announce Ralph Garr-Bill Lucas HBCU Baseball Classic

Atlanta Braves Announce 2022 and 2023 Dates for Their

Ralph Garr-Bill Lucas HBCU Baseball Classic presented by Truist

The annual three-game series will feature Grambling State University and Florida A&M University at Coolray Field

The Atlanta Braves announced the return of their annual weekend series between two historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) baseball programs, the Ralph Garr-Bill Lucas HBCU Baseball Classic presented by Truist. The best-of-three series will be played at Coolray Field, home of the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers, February 25 – 27, 2022 and February 24-26, 2023. Grambling State University will take on Florida A&M University, the alma maters of Braves Hall of Famers, Ralph Garr and Bill Lucas.

Designed to highlight baseball programs at historically black colleges and universities in the Southeast, the showcase is an extension of the Atlanta Braves’ efforts to foster the next generation of diverse baseball players. The classic serves as an opportunity to expose student-athletes, support staff, and coaches to a Major League setting. The inaugural series took place in March 2021, when Florida A&M swept Grambling State.

“This year’s inaugural HBCU Baseball Classic was a huge success, and we are excited to continue the tradition to honor two great men and shine a spotlight on HBCU baseball,” said Derek Schiller, Atlanta Braves President and CEO. “This series is a pivotal part of our efforts to support HBCUs and increase diversity in the sport at every level. We look forward to welcoming back Grambling State and Florida A&M and highlighting their programs and exceptional athletes.”

The Braves will celebrate HBCU Night presented by Truist at Truist Park tonight, recognizing HBCUs in the Southeast and Braves alumni who are HBCU graduates. Ralph Garr and Rubye Lucas, wife of Bill Lucas, will be recognized on the field to highlight the return of the HBCU Baseball Classic.

The Ralph Garr-Bill Lucas HBCU Baseball Classic is open to the public, with tickets available at a later date.

For more information on the Ralph Garr-Bill Lucas HBCU Baseball Classic, please visit www.braves.com/hbcuclassic