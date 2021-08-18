Where have all of the White people gone?

Last week, the U.S. Census Bureau released its first official report of demographic data from the 2020 census, and so far the results are nothing less than eye opening. While experts have known for years that White people will no longer comprise the majority of the U.S. population, the report indicates that Hispanic Americans, Blacks and Asians are rapidly closing in on the demographic lead.

The Black population of the United States is increasing dramatically. In 2019, there were 46.8 million people who self-identified as Black, making up roughly 14% of the country’s population. This marks a 29% increase since 2000, when there were roughly 36.2 million Black Americans.

The non-Hispanic White population is projected to shrink over coming decades, from 199 million in 2020 to

179 million people in 2060— even as the U.S. population continues to grow. Their decline is driven by falling birth rates and rising number

of deaths over time as the non-Hispanic White population ages. In comparison, the White population, regardless of Hispanic origin, is projected

to grow from 253 million to 275 million over the same period.

The Blackest States

So where are the White people? They continue to reside in northern and far midwest regions of the country including:

Maine continues its reign as the whitest state, with a white population of 92 percent. The 10 states with the highest percentage of non-Hispanic white residents are: Maine: 92% Vermont 91.3% New Hampshire 91.1% West Virginia 90.9% Wyoming 90.7.% Idaho 90.7% Utah 88.7% Iowa 88.7% Montana 86.7% Nebraska 86% The shift in demographics are expected to cause a number of other shifts in political policy and socio-economic practices.