The Future Is Femme Forward!

(Cadillac brand ambassador and Academy Award-winning actress Regina King)

Black Girl Magic and The Future is Females are themes that have become the crying anthem for women especially Black women around the world. And it was quite evident this past weekend at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival where the conversation around this progressive agenda rang true.

“Coming out of the pandemic, we are back stronger than ever,” said Stephanie Taveras-Rance, co-founder, Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF). “And we are thrilled to see that it did not stop filmmakers, producers and storytellers from delivering compelling and thought-provoking content.”

In 2020, Cadillac, a sponsor of MVAAFF, made a commitment to prioritize equity and justice for the Black community. In addition to monetary support for organizations on the ground, they are amplifying the work of audacious Black leaders.

The ‘Audacity of Blackness’ is the platform used to amplify them by accelerating the equity and justice work of audacious Black leaders in different industries. The Audacity campaign has created some impactful content with Black creatives including: Nneka Onuorah, Film Director, and Melissa Butler, CEO of The Lip Bar.

The commitment to blackness within its market is a driving impact according to Juanita Slappy, head of Multicultural Marketing for Cadillac.

“Cadillac believes in cultural impression, inception and awareness — and we are happy to drive that impact.”

MVAAFF’s partnership with General Motors and Cadillac is in direct alignment with these commitments by engaging in the conversation regarding diversity and inclusion of Black female directors during the film festival weekend by hosting the Color of Conversation: Femme Forward with Cadillac ambassador Regina King.

King, noted for making her directorial film debut, in “One Night in Miami” —which made its virtual premiere on King’s 50th birthday—shows she’s powerful and her creative voice shines through as an actress and director.

The film, adapted from Kemp Powers’ stage play, reimagines a night in which four icons meet—Cassius Clay, Jim Brown, Sam Cooke and Malcolm X—and discuss their roles in much-needed societal change.

King noted that one of the major reasons she felt drawn to this as her directorial debut is because she could see her son and uncles in this story. She stated that it felt like an open love letter to the Black man’s experience.

It’s a very diverse move within Hollywood for a Black woman to share Black men’s stories.

However, during the conversation moderated by festival co-founder Rance, King spoke to the importance of Black women in film and in the director’s chair sharing our stories, but not just our stories.

“Non-Black people direct our stories; we should be able to do the same.”

On her partnership with Cadillac, King shared that it was an ideal collaboration because of her long-time affinity towards the brand.

“Real talk, I have owned Cadillacs forever — I owned the very first Escalade, it was white on white. My family always has Cadillacs, my granddad always drove a Cadillac. They [Cadillac] were always a mark of success — of excellence.”

About Post Author AJ Williams, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor AJ Williams is a media personality and author with experience in print, radio, and television. She is the City.Life.Style. Editor for the Michigan Chronicle and social plug on Live In The D! “What’s Happening Around The D! Her lifestyle brands CHICKDOM and SingleBlackCHICK.com focus on CHICK power and inspiration. She is also a motivational speaker and writer on topics of personal development and self-love. Through these platforms, AJ shares her candid take on relationships, life, love and spiritual wellness using her own experiences as a catalyst to empower women to embrace their skin, sexuality and, soul. See author's posts