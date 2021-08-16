Renowned Business Editor Alan Hughes Joins Real Times Media

Real Times Media is happy to announce that Alan Hughes will join our Real Times Media team as a contributing editor. Hughs is an accomplished journalist in the area of Business and Finance. His abundant body of work and impressive background includes journalistic contributions to Black Enterprise and Business Week. The prolific and accomplished writer will provide Real Times Media and all of its news outlets with valuable business and finance stories that are especially relevant to black entrepreneurs and Black business professionals. .

Hughes is an award-winning journalist with more than 30 years of experience in the field. Before launching Hughes Communications, a content creation consultancy, he served as Multimedia Editorial Director for Black Enterprise, the leading business publication for African American professionals. At Black Enterprise, he oversaw business, finance, entrepreneurship and technology content for print, online, broadcast and events platforms.

Before Black Enterprise, Hughes was an editor at BusinessWeek Online, where he covered the financial markets, writing a twice-weekly overview of the stock and bond markets for the publication’s website. Earlier in his career, he spent nearly a decade on Wall Street, analyzing financial markets for Standard & Poor’s, the preeminent financial services information provider.

A New York City native, Hughes is a graduate of Rutgers University and holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He also completed advanced executive education courses at Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth.