On the Agenda: Atlanta City Council Significant Legislative Items for Monday, August 16

The Atlanta Police Foundation intends to fund and build the facility on 85 acres and preserve the remaining portion of the 265-acre property as greenspace. The Atlanta City Council will consider legislation during Monday’s meeting to authorize a ground lease agreement with the Atlanta Police Foundation to build a public safety training campus on City-owned property located on Key Road (Legislative Reference No. 21-O-0367 ).The Atlanta Police Foundation intends to fund and build the facility on 85 acres and preserve the remaining portion of the265-acre property as greenspace.

Other items on Monday’s agenda include:

• A resolution requesting the Atlanta Police Department evaluate the process of facilitating the installation of video surveillance cameras at City of Atlanta Parks and Recreation facilities to help deter criminal activity (Legislative Reference No. 21-R-3727 ).

• An ordinance authorizing a donation in an amount not to exceed $1,000 from the Council District 8 carry forward account to the Chastain Park Conservancy to assist with security patrols (Legislative Reference No. 21-O-0597 ).

• A resolution to ratify the mayor’s executive order authorizing a one-time hiring incentive in an amount not to exceed $500 for employees hired by the Department of Public Works between July 30-Sept. 30, 2021 for the positions of environmental services worker and solid waste operator (Legislative Reference No. 21-R-3722 ).

• An ordinance authorizing a change in the ad valorem tax rate of real and personal property for general levy, debt levy, city parks levy, school operating levy and the special tax district levy (Legislative Reference No. 21-O-0328 ).

The Committee on Council will be held in committee of the whole during the full Council meeting August 16.

The August 16 meeting will take place remotely at 1 p.m. in response to the telework protocol activated for City Hall. The meeting will be simulcast on the Council’s website YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter pages, and Channel 26

Media and the public can tune into the remote meeting by dialing (877) 579-6743 and entering the conference ID number 8315991256.

Pursuant to 20-R-4119 , remarks from the public for all remote meetings are accepted between the hours of 4-7 p.m. on the day before the scheduled meeting.

Residents can participate in the public comment portion of the meeting by calling (404) 330-6001 and leaving a voicemail, including their name and contact information. Public comments for the Committee on Council may be left by calling (404) 330-6069.

About Atlanta City Council

The Atlanta City Council is the chief policy-making body for the City of Atlanta. It acts by considering and enacting all laws that govern the City. The council also approves the operating and capital budgets for the City as recommended by the mayor, and it continually monitors revenues and expenditures for local government operations. The Atlanta City Council reviews and has final say on many land-use and zoning matters. Major economic development projects for the City also fall under the council’s consideration.



