Martin Luther King III, Arndrea King, Rev. Al Sharpton to Meet with TX State Legislatures

Martin Luther King III, Arndrea King, Rev. Al Sharpton to Visit Capitol Hill and Meet with TX State Legislatures at MLK Memorial

Civil rights leaders to urge Congress to pass voting rights legislation ahead of nationwide March On for Voting Rights

WASHINGTON – On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King and Rev. Al Sharpton will visit Capitol Hill to urge congressional leaders to pass federal voting rights legislation. In addition, the civil rights leaders will visit the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial to meet with Democratic members of the Texas Legislature who are in Washington, D.C., to prevent the Texas House of Representatives from passing legislation that would restrict access to the ballot. The visit comes ahead of a nationwide March On for Voting Rights scheduled for Saturday, August 28, 2021.

The meetings taking place on Capitol Hill will include House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Lindsey Graham. Additional meetings to be added.

In June, the Drum Major Institute, March On, the National Action Network, Future Coalition, and SEIU announced March On for Voting Rights, a mass mobilization that will take place on August 28, 2021, the 58th anniversary of Dr. King’s peaceful and historic March On Washington—this time, to demand that King’s “I Have a Dream” vision be deferred no longer. The purpose is to demand that legislatures across the country end their push for restrictive voting laws and that Congress pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Restoration Act, which will ensure free, fair access to the ballot for every American voter. Marches will be held across the country including Atlanta, Houston, Miami and Phoenix, where voting rights are under attack, and in Washington, D.C., where Congress is debating voting rights legislation and D.C. statehood. More information about the march and a list of additional locations is available at https://marchonforvotingrights.org/.