Terminal B

by Geoff Jones

I’m waiting here for my granddaughter to

Arrive… Her flight looks like it will be right

On time… I can’t wait to greet her… She’s

The major part of the legacy we all strive

So hard to leave behind… And it’s strange…

I can’t tell anymore if I’m an heirloom or a

Relic… But here I am nonetheless… I’ll feel

Better… Somehow younger… When I meet

Her at the gate…

The terminal is busy at this hour… It’s teeming

With life…

A slick looking guy is sitting cross-legged at

The lounge with a Martini in his hand… He’s

A little too smooth… Oily… Smarmy…But he’s

A keen observer… He doesn’t miss a thing as

He sits on a stool beneath a ribbon of neon

Light that hawks a two-for-one special on

Margaritas and imported bottles of beer… A

Smile creases his face and I’ll be damned

If I know why… It could be that he sees his

Waiter approaching with another drink… Or

It could be the woman in a sarong that reveals

An expanse of thigh that hints at all sorts of

Wonderful things while promising absolutely

Nothing… His smile widens as she airily breezes

Through the concourse on her way to some

Exotic destination… She does not return his

Smile… Oh well, he thinks… We’re all on the

Way to somewhere else…

This scene is all too familiar as a toddler is

Unleashed on his father who steps through

Gate B-4 in camouflage fatigues and a war

Weary look on his face… The little boy leaps

Into his father’s arms while his mother

Pauses at a distance in order to take in the

Full beauty of the moment… As this family is

Made whole once again if only until the next

Deployment… There’s really no end in sight…

Too many souls roaming the planet beyond

Mother Earth’s capacity to feed them… This

Is really what war is all about… Hungry people

Cannot be expected to behave well… And so

Soldiers will be shipped off only to return home

To families damaged by the separation… This

Will never change… It’s the human nature of

Things… Pollyanna is dead… And unicorns died

Long ago beneath an avalanche of lies and

And hubris… The world is in a perpetual state

Of war…

A pilot preens in uniform as he parades past

Passengers who wait impatiently to board

Their flights… A father kisses his daughter on the

Cheek as she leaves for her first day at college

With all of the hope and wonder that surely

Awaits her… The father wipes his eyes as she

Disappears from view… He looks downward to

Conceal his emotions… Men are not permitted

To cry… Across the way a mother welcomes her

Son as he arrives back home from school with all

Of the pride that a hug can convey… It’s a scene

That plays itself out a million times a day in airports

And train stations all over the world… And it strikes

Martini man as odd that so much joy and sadness

Can occupy the same space… The same place…

All at once… At the exact same moment in time…

There is a chapel next to a news stand on the

Second level of the concourse where the patrons

Of competing flocks pray for safe departures and

Arrivals… As the partisans of prayer gather here

Without conflict or controversary… And Martini

Man smiles an ironic smile at all this harmony…

As faiths of different flavors bind believers

And clerics together wherever there is a thread

Of commonality between them… Everyone wants

Their loved ones to land and take-off safely…

Blessings endure… Mitzva’s abound… And thirty

Minutes from now everyone will be at each other’s

Throat as faith is lost in reality… As soon as the

Saints and the not-so-saintly escape through the

Stained glass door…

A blind man with dark sunglasses and a service

Dog sits down at the bar next to Martini man and

Orders a beer from the bartender who looks like

He’s twelve years old… The bartender chit chats

With the man in a voice that is so loud that anyone

Within a mile could hear him… The man with the

Sunglasses chuckles, and says to the kid behind

The bar, “for Christ’s sake, I’m not deaf… I’m blind…”

They both break out in laughter… And Martini man

Finds this amusing as well…

A shiny multi-colored balloon escapes the grasp of a

Bratty kid and floats up to the top tier of the concourse…

It explodes in one loud concussive burst that echoes

Throughout the terminal… It sounds like a shot…

Man, you should see all the passers-by scatter or hit

The deck…It’s a sign of the times… It’s both frightening

And funny to watch this show unfold… Martini man and

The bartender don’t even flinch… The blind guy looks

Around as if he can see and then shrugs his shoulders…

But the service dog is on high alert… Plainly the dog

Is the brightest of the bunch… Too bright to hit the

Deck… And too devoted to the blind guy’s safety to be

Distracted by the chaos… You gotta love dogs…

A two-story wall of glass offers up a clear view of the

Tarmac… Layers of heat rise above the concrete and

Overwhelm the men and women who maneuver carts

And trolleys loaded with baggage from one conveyor

Belt to another… Their skin scorched red orange brown…

Looking leathery and much like the suitcases and the

Designer luggage they handle… My god it looks hot

Out there… The sun seems angrier than it used to…

Something’s gone wrong… You can’t turn a blind eye to

What can be plainly seen… You can deny anything… But

You can’t undo a result… You can educate ignorance…

But stupidity is without a cure… Enlist in the cause…

Even if only for the sake of baggage handlers and lesser

Heroes everywhere…

I have an intuitive sense about Martini man… He sits on

His bar stool sharing a laugh with the blind guy and the

Bartender… He seems happy enough… But there is a

Vacancy in his eyes… An aloneness that can’t be treated

By all of the Martinis in the world… Vodka mistaken for

Therapy… Maybe he’s brighter and deeper than the

Service dog after all… I’d love to know what he’s thinking…

Hmm… The speculation is all mine… But hold on for just a

Minute… I may be giving Martini man too much credit as he

Slumps down in his bar stool while holding onto his drink

With both hands as if it were the Holy Grail… I change

My mind… It’s a cinch that the service dog is brighter than

This bar fly… So much for giving him the benefit of the

Doubt… I look around with pessimism and don’t see

Much hope for humanity… Christ… What an awful mess

We’re in… But never mind… That’s just abstract bitching…

I need to lighten up… No one likes a cynic… And lately

I’ve grown so tired of my own blather that I loathe the

Very sound of my voice… It costs me nothing to give

Martini man a break… He’s drunk… So what…Who cares…

And older couple is meandering through the concourse

At a leisurely pace… On their own schedule… No worries…

They’ve earned the right to do so… They seem delighted to

Have reached that stage in life when knowing the exact time

Of day isn’t vitally important to their survival… They’ll reach

Their gate sooner or later… Everyone does… But they don’t

Seem to have a care in the world… They are totally lost in

Each other… I admire this… They inspire me… And they

Remind me of all the human things that prevail over all the

Clutter…

Meanwhile… I’m growing older as I sit here waiting at the

Gate…

I’m still praying for my granddaughter’s safe arrival… And

All this other stuff won’t matter a bit once I see her face…

Not Martini man… Or the blind guy… Or valiant service dogs…

At the moment it’s all about her…The flight lands and I see

Dozens of people through the wall of windows with brown

Skin rushing to relieve the plane of its cargo onto carts and

Trolleys in the sweltering heat…

And then…

There she is… Looking just like I expected her to look…

Bright… Beautiful… Confident… And of this I am certain…

This is the time of my life… Nothing else matters… Joy

Amidst the hysteria of being… She is all that could ever be

As I rush to greet her… And welcome her into the world…