Atlantans Call ATL311 for Menal Health and Substance Abuse Services

Policing Alternatives and Diversion Now Available Citywide

ATLANTA — City of Atlanta residents in all zones may now use the ATL311 non-emergency services line to request assistance with concerns related to mental health, substance use, or extreme poverty.

The Policing Alternatives & Diversion (PAD) Initiative has expanded citywide to provide an immediate alternative to arrest for individuals committing violations commonly related to mental health needs, addiction, homelessness or extreme poverty.

PAD accepts diversions from law enforcement as well as community referrals through the ATL311 non-emergency services line. PAD response teams will travel to the area to offer immediate assistance to the referred individual, and longer-term support for those who may need it. Services are available Monday-Friday between 7am-7pm.

Atlanta Police Department officers in all Zones may divert individuals to PAD instead of booking into ACDC or Fulton County jail, if the officer determines the law violation is related to a behavioral health need or extreme poverty.

To make a referral to PAD, residents may dial 311 or 404-546-0311 between the hours of 7am – 7pm, Monday through Friday, to speak to a live agent. If caller information is provided, the caller will receive a follow-up call within 48 hours with an update on the actions taken.

About the PAD Initiative: Policing Alternatives & Diversion Initiative was established in 2017 as an independent non-profit organization funded by the City of Atlanta, Fulton County, and philanthropic partners. PAD has provided an immediate alternative to arrest for hundreds of individuals, connecting them instead to healthcare, income, housing, and community supports.