Biden Speaks on Sha’Carri Richardson’s Olympic Disqualification

by Sherri Kolade

Track star Sha’Carri Richardson’s is still Black Girl Magic personified, even after being disqualified to represent Team USA in Tokyo this summer.

In April, Richardson gained fame for clocking a speed of 10.72 seconds at the Miramar Invitation. She became known as the sixth-fastest woman in history with the fastest time ever in Miramar, Florida, per the article.

Here rise to fame, however, is not one without controversy. She tested positive for THC (a chemical found in marijuana) during a drug test with a subsequent suspension that will keep her out of the Olympics, which is leaving some up in arms and others not so much.

During an event in north Michigan (King Orchards, 45 minutes north of Traverse City) this past weekend, President Joe Biden said in a CNN article that he was “really proud of the way” Richardson responded following the positive drug test and suspension. “

“Everybody knows the rules going in,” he said during the event. “The rules are the rules,” he said Saturday at an event in Michigan. “Whether they should remain the rules is a different issue, but the rules are the rules.”