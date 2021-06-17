Latin American Association and Atlanta Urban League Protect Minority Communities Against COVID-19

The Latin American Association and Urban League of Greater Atlanta Form Partnership to Protect Minority Communities Against COVID-19

DeKalb Presiding Officer Steve Bradshaw, Governor Kemp, and State Representative Zulma Lopez to Attend CVS Health Vaccination Clinic

The Latin American Association and the Urban League of Greater Atlanta are joining together to fight hesitancy and increase access to the COVID-19 vaccines in the Latinx and African American communities. CVS Health is partnering with the groups to host a vaccination clinic at the Latin American Association this Thursday, June 17, 2021 from noon to 6 p.m. The unique partnership between organizations representing Georgia’s largest minority groups was born out of an effort by DeKalb County Commissioner and Presiding Officer Stephen Bradshaw.

“As the Presiding Officer of DeKalb County, I want to make sure that every community in our county can be protected”, said Commissioner Bradshaw. “CEO Marquez and I put our heads together and discussed how the COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately impacted our respective communities. My office reached out to the Urban League of Greater Atlanta and we are excited to have the personal support of CEO Nancy Flake Johnson. It is going to take efforts like this to truly beat back the pandemic.”

The vaccination clinic will be located in the office of the Latin American Association, 2750 Buford Highway NE, Atlanta, GA 30324. The clinic will be walk-up only to invite more public participation. Spanish language translations will also be provided.

Latin American Association CEO Santiago Marquez said, “We are honored to partner with my good friend and strong ally Nancy Flake Johnson and the Urban League, and with CVS Health. Providing access to vaccinations is the most important thing that we can do for our communities.

“ALL !N is a national effort funded by the Center for Disease Control,” said Nancy Flake Johnson, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Atlanta. As the home affiliate for the CDC, we want to lead the way in protecting our communities and being a model for the rest of the country. CEO Marquez is a friend and we share a vision and passion for service. I am thankful that we were able to bring our partnership with CVS Health to bear in this groundbreaking effort.”

“Our work with the Urban League of Greater Atlanta and The Latin American Association is so important to the Atlanta community right now,” said David Casey, SVP and Chief Diversity Officer, CVS Health “Tapping into these networks of trusted community organizations will further educate and increase access to COVID-19 vaccines in areas of greatest need.”

“I feel it is critically important that the Latinx community understand how the vaccine can help us and our families. This is the kind of partnership that is needed if we are going to overcome fear and to re-open responsibly,” said State Representative Zulma Lopez, the sole Latina in the Georgia General Assembly.

Music and entertainment will be provided. A press conference will be held at 4 p.m. For media inquiries, contact Gina Espinosa-Meltzer at the Latin American Association or Diane Larche’ for the Urban League of Greater Atlanta at (404) 273-3227.