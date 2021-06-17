Big Boi Invites Music Fans to Stay at the Iconic Dungeon Family House Now Listed on Airbnb (photos)

Big Boi Invites Music Fans to Stay at the Iconic Dungeon Family House Now Listed On Airbnb

• This Black Music Month, relive hip hop history at the “The Dungeon,” the original stomping grounds of Outkast and The Dungeon Family

• Overnight stay includes guided access to the basement recording studio where Atlanta hip hop was born

• Aspiring musicians will have access to a state of the art in-home studio, so they can follow in the footsteps of Outkast and other music pioneers from Atlanta

In the words of André 3000, “the south got something to say.”

To celebrate Black Music Month and highlight the distinct impact of Atlanta’s music scene, six-time Grammy winner and rapper Big Boi is becoming a Host on Airbnb for the first time. Later this month, fans will get the chance to experience a piece of music history by booking an overnight stay at “The Dungeon” house, named after its basement studio where pioneering albums like Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik were made.

It’s impossible to deny the impact of Atlanta artists on the popularity of hip hop. In particular, The Dungeon Family – a collective that includes Outkast, Goodie Mob and Organized Noize – helped establish Atlanta as a hotbed for talent. Despite their global imprint, the place where The Dungeon Family’s music came to life has never been accessible to fans — until now.

“Atlanta is my home, and I grew up with The Dungeon Family in this house,” says Big Boi. “We would spend hours hanging out in the basement, writing rhymes and putting together beats at all hours of the night. Since purchasing the home, I’ve been excited to open its doors and welcome the next generation of artists to the space that inspired countless songs.”

Big Boi will host three overnight stays at “The Dungeon” occurring on June 29, July 1, and July 3 for only $25* a night — in honor of the 25th anniversary of Outkast’s release of “ATLiens.” During their stays, guests will be steeped in the Atlanta community and hip-hop history, with experiences including:

• Guided access to the basement of the house, a ‘90s relic where Outkast and Goodie Mob recorded some of their breakout hits. The walls still bear the signatures of the artists who got their start there!

• Kicking back and playing records in rooms styled to commemorate key Atlanta locations that inspired The Dungeon Family’s tracks.

• Access to a state of the art in-home studio, outfitted with Yamaha audio equipment.

• Arriving in style with local transportation (within Atlanta city limits)** to and from the house in an Escalade.

• Discovering surprises throughout the house that are remnants of The Dungeon Family’s illustrious past and lasting impact on music today.

Interested guests should note that those who request to book must currently live in the United States to minimize risk. Guests can rest easy knowing that onsite staff have committed to following Airbnb’s five-step enhanced cleaning process. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Atlanta.

In recognition of the significant impact of music education on Big Boi’s career and his own involvement in the cause, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Atlanta Public Schools Music Department to expand resources and increase access to music education for kids aged K-12th grade.

Aspiring musicians and The Dungeon Family fans can request to book this stay beginning Friday, June 25 at 1 p.m. EDT. To book this overnight and explore more stays and Experiences inspired by Black Music Month, visit airbnb.com/blackmusicmonth.***

*Plus taxes and fees

**Or, a maximum 30 mile distance from the stay.

***The one-night stays are not a contest

Airbnb is closely monitoring Atlanta infection rates and government policies, and will offer the booking guest a $1,000 USD Airbnb coupon if it becomes necessary to cancel the stays.

Click below for more photos: