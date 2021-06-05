On the Agenda: Atlanta City Council Significant Legislative Items for Monday, June 7

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council during Monday’s meeting will consider adopting the City’s budget for Fiscal Year 2022, which begins July 1, 2021 (Legislative Reference No. 21-O-0250). The general fund budget totals approximately $708 million. The Council will also vote on the adoption of the millage rate for the fiscal year (Legislative Reference No. 21-O-0243).

Other items on Monday’s agenda include:

• An ordinance to anticipate and appropriate funds awarded to the City from the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal relief package approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in March (Legislative Reference No. 21-O-0175).

• A communication from Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms appointing Rodney Bryant to serve as chief of the Atlanta Police Department (Legislative Reference No. 21-C-0064). This item will be considered by the Committee on Council before consideration by full Council.

• An ordinance requesting the Department of Parks and Recreation and the Atlanta Police Department complete a joint study to determine the number of retired police officers that would be required through the Recapture Program to patrol Atlanta parks (Legislative Reference No. 21-O-0322).

• An ordinance waiving portions of the City’s Procurement and Real Estate Code and authorizing the City to amend certain concession agreements at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for a period not to exceed 18 months as a result of the business impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (Legislative Reference No. 21-O-0310).

• A resolution authorizing the mayor or her designee to apply for and accept a Police Reform and Racial Justice Grant from the U.S. Conference of Mayors in the amount of $175,000 for the purpose of assisting the City’s efforts to achieve racial justice through police reform (Legislative Reference No. 21-R-3552).

The Committee on Council will be held in committee of the whole during the full Council meeting June 7.

The June 7 meeting will take place remotely at 1 p.m. in response to the telework protocol activated for City Hall. The meeting will be simulcast on the Council’s website, YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter pages, and Channel 26.

Media and the public can tune into the remote meeting by dialing (877) 579-6743 and entering the conference ID number 8315991256.

Pursuant to 20-R-4119, remarks from the public for all remote meetings are accepted between the hours of 4-7 p.m. on the day before the scheduled meeting.

Residents can participate in the public comment portion of the meeting by calling (404) 330-6001 and leaving a voicemail, including their name and contact information. Public comments for the Committee on Council may be left by calling (404) 330-6069.