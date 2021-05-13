Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021 Inductees Announced.

The 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees were announced on Wednesday. Tina Turner, Jay Z, Gil Scott-Heron, LL Cool J, Billy Preston round out the most diverse class of inductees in the Hall of Fame’s history. Fans cast their votes starting in February. To be eligible, artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to their nomination.

“This diverse class of talented Inductees reflects the Rock Hall’s ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture”, said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “It will make for an unforgettable live celebration of music in October at this year’s Induction Ceremony in Cleveland.”

In addition to fan votes, a voting body consisting of more than 1,200 artists, historians, and members of the music industry were also sent ballots. Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation, and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.

This year includes first-time nominee, Jay Z. His accolades include 14 number one albums (most ever by a solo artist), 22 Grammys (most in hip-hop history), and the first rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame (2017). He joins Tina Turner who is the third female artist to be inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Nominees not chosen this year by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame include singer Mary J. Blige, Chaka Khan, Fela Kuti, and Dionne Warwick. Rounding out this year’s inductees are:

Performer Category:

Tina Turner

Carole King

The Go-Go’s

JAY-Z

Foo Fighters

Todd Rundgren

Early Influence Award:

Kraftwerk

Charley Patton

Gil Scott-Heron

Musical Excellence Award:

LL Cool J

Billy Preston

Randy Rhoads

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Clarence Avant

The 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET in Cleveland, Ohio. The Induction Ceremony will air later on HBO and stream on HBO Max. Tickets go on sale to the public and members in July.

Danielle Sanders is a journalist and writer living in Chicago. Find her on social media @DanieSandersOfficial.