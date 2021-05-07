RAIN DELAY
The thundercloud erupts and the game
Is delayed for an hour… The car is warm
And dry as I watch granddaughter sprint
For cover with the rest of the team… All
Legs and arms… Tangled up and twisted…
Grinning… Laughing… She disappears into
The field house where players and coaches
Will huddle up until the storm passes and
It’s safe to restart the game…
I nurse a cup of coffee from the French
Press Café on Bank Street and settle in
Before play resumes again… The score is
Tied 0-0… It’s likely to end this way too…
The teams seldom score… Moving masses
Of brightly colored jerseys advance and
Retreat without purposeful direction or
Any intention of actually scoring a goal…
The radio is tuned into “All Day News”…
There’s nothing like staying well-informed…
But that’s harder and harder to do when
Advancing an agenda is valued more
Than sharing the truth… As competition
For airtime is filled with commercials that
Dispense dubious claims about treatments
And cures that produce superior erections…
Or hair dyes that conceal your age…
A dark-skinned gardener wrestles with
A hose and a broken sprinkler that’s
Shooting water all over the field in the
Middle of the downpour… You gotta’
Respect him… And people like him…
Working hard while others like me are
Sipping cups of warm coffee in dry cars
Without an apparent care in the world…
And I know there are sharks in the tank
Who are amused by workers like this…
The people with little hope… The ones
Who live on Bend Over Street who take it
In the shorts time and time again no matter
How hard they work… They should be
Admired… Exalted… But they’re not…
Soon they become objects of derision and
Disdain… Better luck next year, I suppose…
An attractive woman… Middle-aged and fit…
Races to the field house as fast as she can to
Avoid getting wet… There’s something about
Her that lifts my spirits high… I wasn’t always
This old… And plainly I can recall…
All the young foxes with promising boxes
That might have been mined for honey and
Gold… But that’s ancient history now…
Who the hell am I kidding… That train left
The station ages ago… Still, I imagine we
Are lying in bed… Basking in the warm
Afterglow of a worthy endeavor performed
With great skill and success… She vanishes
Into the field house… Oh well…
An announcer with an operatic voice brings
Me down to earth… He’s wrapping up the
News segment… Pavarotti-like… Rich and
Deep… Nessun Dorma for news junkies…
Such nonsense… I listen hardly… I hardly
Listen… It’s all the same… Day after day…
Week after week… Mommy mommy make
It stop… Where do I go to surrender…
“And now a word from our sponsor”…
Oh… Sweet Jesus save me… I can’t take it
Any more… I switch stations in search of the
Perfect song… I can’t find one but this will
Have to do…
You can’t be my baby