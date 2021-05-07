RAIN DELAY

The thundercloud erupts and the game

Is delayed for an hour… The car is warm

And dry as I watch granddaughter sprint

For cover with the rest of the team… All

Legs and arms… Tangled up and twisted…

Grinning… Laughing… She disappears into

The field house where players and coaches

Will huddle up until the storm passes and

It’s safe to restart the game…

I nurse a cup of coffee from the French

Press Café on Bank Street and settle in

Before play resumes again… The score is

Tied 0-0… It’s likely to end this way too…

The teams seldom score… Moving masses

Of brightly colored jerseys advance and

Retreat without purposeful direction or

Any intention of actually scoring a goal…

The radio is tuned into “All Day News”…

There’s nothing like staying well-informed…

But that’s harder and harder to do when

Advancing an agenda is valued more

Than sharing the truth… As competition

For airtime is filled with commercials that

Dispense dubious claims about treatments

And cures that produce superior erections…

Or hair dyes that conceal your age…

A dark-skinned gardener wrestles with

A hose and a broken sprinkler that’s

Shooting water all over the field in the

Middle of the downpour… You gotta’

Respect him… And people like him…

Working hard while others like me are

Sipping cups of warm coffee in dry cars

Without an apparent care in the world…

And I know there are sharks in the tank

Who are amused by workers like this…

The people with little hope… The ones

Who live on Bend Over Street who take it

In the shorts time and time again no matter

How hard they work… They should be

Admired… Exalted… But they’re not…

Soon they become objects of derision and

Disdain… Better luck next year, I suppose…

An attractive woman… Middle-aged and fit…

Races to the field house as fast as she can to

Avoid getting wet… There’s something about

Her that lifts my spirits high… I wasn’t always

This old… And plainly I can recall…

All the young foxes with promising boxes

That might have been mined for honey and

Gold… But that’s ancient history now…

Who the hell am I kidding… That train left

The station ages ago… Still, I imagine we

Are lying in bed… Basking in the warm

Afterglow of a worthy endeavor performed

With great skill and success… She vanishes

Into the field house… Oh well…

An announcer with an operatic voice brings

Me down to earth… He’s wrapping up the

News segment… Pavarotti-like… Rich and

Deep… Nessun Dorma for news junkies…

Such nonsense… I listen hardly… I hardly

Listen… It’s all the same… Day after day…

Week after week… Mommy mommy make

It stop… Where do I go to surrender…

“And now a word from our sponsor”…

Oh… Sweet Jesus save me… I can’t take it

Any more… I switch stations in search of the

Perfect song… I can’t find one but this will

Have to do…

You can’t be my baby