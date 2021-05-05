Conversations About Jazz Examines The Art Of Jazz on May 13

HHM Digital invites you to join us for a live streaming session of Conversations about Jazz & Other Distractions hosted by former jazz radio host and founder of Notorious Jazz, Carl Anthony. On Thursday, May 13 at 7:30 pm (EST), Carl’s special guests will be musicians and artists Carmen Lundy, Alyn Shipton and Al Johnson. They will discuss The Art Of Jazz and how artists and musicians see, hear and experience the magic and music we call jazz. This virtual event via Zoom is free for Hammonds House Museum members and $5 for non-members. Register today at hammondshouse.org.

Jazz singer, composer and arranger Carmen Lundy hails from Miami, Florida and received her B.M. degree from the University of Miami. In 1978 Lundy moved to NYC, and in 1985 released her first album entitled Good Morning Kiss, which topped the Billboard chart for 23 weeks. She released her 15th and newest album Modern Ancestors in 2019. As a composer, Lundy’s catalogue numbers over 120 published songs, one of the few jazz vocalists in history to accomplish such a distinction. Her compositions have been recorded by such artists as Kenny Barron, Terri Lyne Carrington, Straight Ahead and Regina Carter. Lundy’s work as a vocalist and composer has been critically acclaimed by Jazz Times, Downbeat, The New York Times and others. She has been the Resident Clinician at Betty Carter’s Jazz Ahead at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. for 20 years. In addition to her musical career, Lundy is also a celebrated mixed media artist and painter, and her works have been exhibited in galleries in New York and Los Angeles. More info: carmenlundy.com/.

Alyn Shipton is an award-winning author, musician, and broadcaster, who wrote about jazz for over twenty years for The Times in London and is a presenter/producer of jazz programs for BBC Radio. In 2010 he was named Jazz Broadcaster of the Year in the UK Parliamentary Jazz Awards. Shipton was Consultant Editor of the New Grove Dictionary of Jazz. His first biography, The Life of Fats Waller was published in 1988. The Glass Encloser: Life of Bud Powell, co-written with Alan Groves, was the first English language biography of the pianist; and Groovin’ High, the Life of Dizzy Gillespie, won the 2000 ARSC award for the Best Research of the Year. Shipton’s monumental New History of Jazz (2001) was the Jazz Journalists’ Association Book of the Year and won the coveted Jazz Writer of the Year at the British Jazz Awards. His latest book, The Art of Jazz (2020), explores how the expressionism and spontaneity of jazz spilled onto its album art, posters, and promotional photography, and even inspired standalone works of fine art. Shipton is currently a lecturer in Jazz History and is a Research Fellow at the Royal Academy of Music, London. More info: alynshipton.co.uk/.

Al Johnson is an illustrator, fine artist, educator, and mentor who has developed an inclusive vision that captures the Classical, weaves it with the contemporary and refracts it through the prism of his remarkable individuality. Spiritually connected to his work, his mix of color and shapes through abstract expressionism allows the viewer to interpret what they see and feel. His artwork is exhibited worldwide, and his reproductions are purchased by both fellow artists and fine art collectors. More info: al-johnson-art.square.site/.

Hammonds House Museum is generously supported by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, Fulton County Arts and Culture, the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta, The National Performance Network, AT&T and WarnerMedia.

Hammonds House Museum’s mission is to celebrate and share the cultural diversity and important legacy of artists of African descent. The museum is the former residence of the late Dr. Otis Thrash Hammonds, a prominent Atlanta physician and a passionate arts patron. A 501(c)3 organization which opened in 1988, Hammonds House Museum boasts a permanent collection of more than 450 works including art by Romare Bearden, Robert S. Duncanson, Benny Andrews, Elizabeth Catlett, Jacob Lawrence, Hale Woodruff, Amalia Amaki, Radcliffe Bailey and Kojo Griffin. In addition to featuring art from their collection, the museum offers new exhibitions, artist talks, workshops, concerts, poetry readings, arts education programs, and other cultural events throughout the year.

Located in a beautiful Victorian home in Atlanta’s historic West End, Hammonds House Museum is a cultural treasure and a unique venue. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they continue to observe CDC guidelines, but look forward to welcoming in-person visitors soon! For more information about upcoming virtual events, and to see how you can support their mission and programming, visit their website: hammondshouse.org.

