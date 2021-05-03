Fulton County Commissioners Return to In-person Meetings in New Assembly Hall

Fulton County Commissioners Return to Newly Improved Assembly Hall for the first time this year

Prior to the meeting, the Board will celebrate the completion of several major renovations to the Fulton County Government Center

ATLANTA – On Wednesday, May 5, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners will return to the Fulton County Government Center’s Assembly Hall, 141 Pryor Street, SW, Atlanta, for its first in-person Board Meeting this year.

The May 5 on-site meeting also coincides with the completion of several major renovations to the Fulton County Government Center. To celebrate, the Board of Commissioners will host a virtual Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 9:00 a.m. on May 5, prior to the Board Meeting, to unveil renovations to Assembly Hall, the Entry Plaza and Atrium, and new signage for the Fulton County Courthouse Justice Center Bridge. To watch the livestreamed event, go to: https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/watch-fgtv

The Board of Commissioners meeting will begin at 10 a.m. Members of the public may attend the Board of Commissioners meeting in person for the first time since last summer. Social distancing will be enforced, and masks are required while in the Government Center. The total seating capacity is 70 people.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, members of the public may also choose to participate virtually in the public comment portion of the meeting, via Zoom video conferencing or by submitting their comments in writing.

To register for public comment via Zoom: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_akW7bwkQS_KkCY1J23m9HA

To submit public comments in writing

fulton.communcation@fultoncountyga.gov or by filling out the form located at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BOCmeeting050521.

The agenda for the May 5 Board of Commissioners meeting is available online at http://bit.ly/BOC050521.

For more Fulton County news, sign up for the weekly e-newsletter #OneFulton at https://goo.gl/Nb1L84. You can also visit Fulton County’s website at www.fultoncountyga.gov or connect with Fulton County government on Twitter at @FultonInfo or Facebook at @fultoninfo.