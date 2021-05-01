Atlanta City Council Significant Legislative Items for Monday, May 3

The Atlanta City Council will consider two legislative items during Monday’s remote meeting aimed at activating four sites of public land for use as affordable housing. Three of the properties are lots slated for development as single-family properties (Legislative Reference No. 21-O-0191) and one is a 0.9-acre lot across from Atlanta City Hall to be developed as mixed-use infill housing in conjunction with Invest Atlanta (Legislative Reference No. 21-O-0190).

Other items on Monday’s agenda include:

• An ordinance to amend the City’s charter to designate the two youth serving organizations that will each appoint a member between 18-30 years old to serve on the Atlanta Citizens Review Board. As a charter change, three readings are required to adopt the ordinance. This will be the final adoption (Legislative Reference No. 21-O-0107).

• A resolution to encourage the Atlanta Police Department to amend its standard operating procedures to expand APD.SOP 2010, 4.2.51 regarding the “Duty to Intervene” to consider providing additional responsibilities for police officers to intercede when fellow officers are engaged in using excessive force or other unlawful activities (Legislative Reference No. 21-R-3301).

• A resolution authorizing the City of Atlanta, on behalf of the Atlanta Police Department, to accept the donation of electronic access to license plate reader cameras provided by the Flock Group Inc. in partnership with the Atlanta Police Foundation and to enter into any agreement with Flock to permit access to the cameras (Legislative Reference No. 21-R-3299).

• An ordinance ratifying the mayor’s executive order to allow outdoor gatherings of up to 9,999 persons that are in accordance with permits issued by the City if the gatherings occur in compliance with the COVID-19 mitigation requirements set forth in the COVID-19 Special Events Permit Overlay (Legislative Reference No. 21-O-0209).

• A resolution authorizing the Atlanta-Fulton County Recreation Authority on behalf of the Stadium Neighborhoods Community Trust Fund Committee to award grants in a total amount not to exceed $1,709,995 to fund various community service projects to benefit the Atlanta neighborhoods of Mechanicsville, Peoplestown, Pittsburgh, Summerhill, and portion of Grant Park (Legislative Reference No. 21-R-3297).

• An ordinance to amend Section 130-82(B) of the Atlanta Code of Ordinances relating to a waiver of fees for recycling services so that seniors age 65 or older earning 25 percent or less of the median income annually would be exempt from the $88 annual fee (Legislative Reference No. 21-O-0201). The current exemption is for residents earning less than $8,000 per year.

The Committee on Council will be held in committee of the whole during the full Council meeting May 3.

The May 3 meeting will take place remotely at 1 p.m. in response to the telework protocol activated for City Hall. The meeting will be simulcast on the Council’s website, YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter pages, and Channel 26.

Media and the public can tune into the remote meeting by dialing (877) 579-6743 and entering the conference ID number 8315991256.

Pursuant to 20-R-4119, remarks from the public for all remote meetings are accepted between the hours of 4-7 p.m. on the day before the scheduled meeting.

Residents can participate in the public comment portion of the meeting by calling (404) 330-6001 and leaving a voicemail, including their name and contact information. Public comments for the Committee on Council may be left by calling (404) 330-6069.