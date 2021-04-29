Community

SPLC Awards Over $11 million to 55 Civic Groups across the South as Part of Its Vote Your Voice Initiative

Today, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) announced Vote Your Voice grants to 55 civic groups and voter outreach organizations across the Deep South totaling $11,285,000.

Earlier rounds of Vote Your Voice grants focused on voter mobilization for the 2020 election. Today’s grants will be multi-year and support voter mobilization in local elections and the 2022 midterm elections as well as wider civic engagement activities in redistricting, voting rights advocacy and voting rights restoration. Another development in the initiative is the sheer number of groups supported – representing a range of staff and volunteer sizes, geographic and population focus, and strategic approaches to community engagement.

“The work to build a multiracial democracy where everyone is represented and has a say can’t just happen in the months before an election,” said Margaret Huang, CEO and President of the SPLC. “This work must be sustained year-round, every year, so that we can have equitable participation and representation in our democratic systems — especially with the newly passed state laws that will make voter registration and voting more difficult. Today’s announcement that the Vote Your Voice initiative has provided multi-year grants to 55 organizations of all sizes across the Deep South will support that vital democracy-building work.”

What unites these 55 organizations, primarily led by people of color, is their demonstrated previous success in empowering communities of color, LGBTQ communities, Native communities, immigrant communities, communities of faith, returning citizens and young people in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Examples of grants include:

  • Faith in Action in Florida will work with congregations across the state to engage community members in voting and other civic actions through virtual town halls, community events such as food giveaways, church activities, phone banking and texting, among other strategies.
  • Center for Pan Asian Community Services in Georgia is building on its network as a service provider to Atlanta’s Asian American population to encourage voter participation through multilingual outreach that will include information at service sites, phone banking, texting, social media outreach, events and bus tours.
  • Southern Echo in Mississippi will engage in year-round voter registration and mobilization; the organization also will lead redistricting training sessions and help community members to develop sample district maps that best represent their communities.

The $11,285,000 announced in grants today is broken down as follows:

  • $1,365,000 to nine groups in Alabama
  • $3,160,000 to 12 groups in Florida
  • $2,920,000 to 15 groups in Georgia
  • $1,100,000 to six groups in Louisiana
  • $1,040,000 to five groups in Mississippi
  • $1,700,000 to eight groups doing work across multiple states

 Across all rounds of grants so far since the initiative’s announcement in June 2020, $23,330,000 has been distributed throughout the five states. The 55 grant recipients and amounts distributed in this round are at the conclusion of this release.

Announced in June 2020, Vote Your Voice is an initiative between the SPLC and the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta to invest up to $30 million through 2022 from the SPLC’s endowment to engage voters and increase voter registration, education and participation; support Black- and brown-led organizations often ignored by traditional funders; support and prototype effective voter engagement strategies; and re-enfranchise returning citizens despite intentional bureaucratic challenges.

Additional Vote Your Voice information and previous grantees in the three previous rounds may be found here: https://www.splcenter.org/vote-your-voice

The complete list of today’s announced grants can also be found here: https://cfgreateratlanta.org/2021/04/28/splc-awards-11-million/

2021-2022 GRANTS

Alabama

  • Alabama Coalition for Immigrant Justice: $100,000
    Alabama Forward: $300,000
    Alabama Institute for Social Justice: $100,000
    Faith in Action: $230,000
    Friends of West End/Alabama Black Women’s Roundtable: $100,000
    Greater Birmingham Ministries: $125,000
    NAACP Limestone County: $30,000
    The Ordinary People Society: $300,000
    United Women of Color: $80,000

     

    Florida

    Alianza Center: $250,000
    Common Ground: $160,000
    Engage Miami Civic Foundation: $300,000
    Equal Ground Education Fund: $200,000
    Faith in Action/Faith in Florida: $300,000
    First Coast Leadership Foundation: $120,000
    Florida Rights Restoration Coalition: $600,000
    Florida Rising: $600,000
    Harriet Tubman Freedom Fighter Corp: $50,000
    League of Women Voters-Florida: $80,000
    Mi Familia Vota Educational Fund: $300,000
    NALEO Educational Fund: $200,000

    Georgia

    Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Atlanta (AAAJ): $250,000
    Center for Pan Asian Community Services: $250,000
    CivicGeorgia: $50,000
    Cobb Collaborative: $50,000
    Fair Count: $300,000
    GALEO: $250,000
    Georgia Muslim Voter Project with CAIR Georgia: $250,000
    Georgia NAACP: $250,000
    Georgia Shift: $100,000
    Latino Community Fund: $250,000
    New Georgia Project: $300,000
    Peach Concerned Citizens: $20,000
    ProGeorgia: $400,000
    The Arc of the United States: $150,000
    Women on the Rise: $50,000

    Louisiana

    Citizen SHE: $100,000
    MetroMorphosis: $50,000
    Operation Restoration: $100,000
    Power Coalition: $400,000
    Urban League of Louisiana: $150,000
    Voice of the Experienced (VOTE): $300,000

    Mississippi

    Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians: $50,000
    Mississippi Delta Voter Engagement Project: $60,000
    NAACP Mississippi: $230,000
    One Voice: $300,000
    Southern Echo: $400,000

    Multi-state

    Boat People SOS (AL, MS): $100,000
    Black Voters Matter Capacity Building Institute (AL, FL, GA, LA, MS): $600,000
    Crescent City Media Group/Center for Civic Action (AL, GA, LA): $100,000
    National Domestic Workers Alliance (FL, GA): $200,000
    Poder Latinx (FL, GA): $250,000
    Transformative Justice Coalition (AL, GA, LA, MS): $130,000
    Vot-ER (FL, GA): $120,000
    Vote.org (AL, FL, GA, LA, MS): $200,000

