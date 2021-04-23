City of Atlanta and United Way Announce Second Round of Atlanta COVID-19 Emergency Housing Assistance Program

The City of Atlanta and United Way of Greater Atlanta (UWGA) have reopened the Atlanta COVID-19 Emergency Housing Assistance Program until December 31, 2021.

The $15.2 million in funds are available for rent, utilities and security deposit assistance. Due to federal guidelines, the program will no longer provide mortgage assistance.

Renters who reside in incorporated City of Atlanta who have experienced a loss of income because of COVID-19 may apply to receive assistance with the payment of past due rent, utilities and security deposit dating back to March 13, 2020. Per federal guidelines, there is no cap on the assistance amount. The average payment is expected to be $3,000. Landlords may not apply directly for assistance.

Through the first round of funding—which was supported by CARES ACT funding—more than 6,000 families and individuals affected by the COVID-19 received assistance.

The United Way is currently contacting households and individuals who have recently applied for assistance and were placed on the waitlist. Households and individuals who have not yet applied may do so through the City’s ATLStrong website, through the UWGA, or by calling 211.

Individuals and families impacted and in need of support will have multiple access points to apply for assistance in both English and Spanish. To apply for assistance and view eligibility requirements and FAQs, you may:

Access the client application by visiting unitedwayatlanta.org or by clicking here.

Visit http://211online.unitedwayatlanta.org/



Call 2-1-1 to speak with a live Community Connection Specialist from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Due to high call volumes, online applications are encouraged.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Bottoms issued a series of Executive and Administrative Orders to minimize the impact of the virus on Atlanta residents and businesses. You can view those online here.

About United Way of Greater Atlanta

United Way of Greater Atlanta, the largest United Way chapter in the nation, focuses on ensuring that every child in Greater Atlanta has the opportunity to reach his or her full potential. The organization invests in more than 200 programs in 13 counties through the Child Well-Being Impact Fund and works to help children succeed in school, improve financial stability of families, provide affordable and accessible healthcare and end homelessness. For more information, visit www.unitedwayatlanta.org.